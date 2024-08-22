Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 

Diego Rossi struck for a first-half brace to pace the hosts, who also got a late insurance tally from Cucho Hernández. The Crew will now host LAFC in an MLS Cup rematch on Aug. 25 after the Black & Gold's 4-0 semifinal victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Rossi got the match off to a dream start for Columbus with a 12th-minute opener, which saw the Uruguayan convert a diving header after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake parried Cucho's initial shot. He added his second in the 43rd minute, lashing home the finish following a set-up from Christian Ramirez.

Philadelphia's Dániel Gazdag had brought the visitors level minutes before Rossi's second goal, pouncing on a giveaway deep in Columbus territory and finishing the breakaway attempt past Patrick Schulte.