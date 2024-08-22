Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 

The Columbus Crew have punched their ticket to the Leagues Cup 2024 final and clinched a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, earning a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Wednesday's semifinal at Lower.com Field.
Diego Rossi struck for a first-half brace to pace the hosts, who also got a late insurance tally from Cucho Hernández. The Crew will now host LAFC in an MLS Cup rematch on Aug. 25 after the Black & Gold's 4-0 semifinal victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Rossi got the match off to a dream start for Columbus with a 12th-minute opener, which saw the Uruguayan convert a diving header after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake parried Cucho's initial shot. He added his second in the 43rd minute, lashing home the finish following a set-up from Christian Ramirez.
Philadelphia's Dániel Gazdag had brought the visitors level minutes before Rossi's second goal, pouncing on a giveaway deep in Columbus territory and finishing the breakaway attempt past Patrick Schulte.
Cucho effectively put the match to bed in the 53rd minute, extending the lead to 3-1 with a rebound finish after Blake saved his initial header.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The convincing result continues a remarkable run of excellence from this Crew team, who have given themselves an opportunity to add more silverware to their trophy case coming off last year's MLS Cup title. With the electrifying duo of Rossi and Cucho, and hosting rights at Lower.com Field secured, Wilfried Nancy's side will no doubt be brimming with confidence ahead of their rematch against an equally potent LAFC side.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Philadelphia looked like they had seized some momentum after Gazdag's equalizer, but the Crew never looked back after Rossi's second go-ahead goal of the first half.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rossi was the star of the show as the Crew never really felt threatened following his first-half heroics.
Next Up
- CLB: Sunday, Aug. 25 vs. LAFC (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup Final
- PHI: Sunday, Aug. 25 vs. Colorado Rapids (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- | Leagues Cup Third-Place Match