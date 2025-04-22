How Vancouver Whitecaps took MLS & Concacaf Champions Cup by storm

Yachts and ferries dock daily just a few hundred meters from BC Place, where they play home matches on False Creek in the heart of downtown. Yet even for a profoundly oceangoing city like theirs, Vancouver Whitecaps FC currently find themselves in uncharted waters.

Flashing a composed, methodical possession style and remarkable collective resilience, VWFC are far and away North American soccer’s most surprising storyline of the year to date, all the more so with their captain and top talent Ryan Gauld sidelined by a knee injury.

The ‘Caps are the toast of MLS, topping both the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference standings with a 6W-1L-2D record (20 points) in league play, and are 180 minutes away from the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final as they prepare to host Inter Miami CF in Thursday night’s semifinal first leg (10:30 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX).

“You cannot plan for it. What you can do is try to do whatever you can to get the players to buy into what your ideas are, and then the way you would like to play, and then, of course, try to prepare yourself as best possible to what will come.”

“When you start out like I’ve done in a completely new place, with a squad and a roster of players that you don't really know that well beforehand, and you don't know the competition, and you don't know the opponents, then you can only hope for stuff like that,” Sørensen continued.

The Dane has been on the job for barely three months, having been hired very late in the offseason, just a few weeks before their season opener, a ConcaChampions visit to Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa. He arrived with zero professional experience on this side of the Atlantic and only a modest – albeit quite helpful, in his view – firsthand exposure to the region, via a 2018-19 stint in Toronto while his wife, Pernille, an oncologist, conducted research there.

“Yeah, that's a very good question,” Vancouver’s unassuming first-year head coach told MLSsoccer.com with a fleeting smile on Thursday. “And you know, it's actually not that easy to answer, to be honest.”

How did all this happen? Jesper Sørensen sounds almost as amazed about it as everyone else.

Sørensen knows knocking off two of LIGA MX’s biggest heavyweights, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, in consecutive rounds of CCC is exceedingly rare, even “having the football gods on our side sometimes,” particularly with both second legs taking place on Mexican soil, at altitude, following 1-1 first-leg draws in Vancouver.

The latter of those upsets was truly remarkable, the ‘Caps absorbing a gut punch in the form of Pumas striker Ignacio Pussetto’s 88th-minute goal, seemingly the series winner, before digging deep to conjure up heroics of their own via Tristan Blackmon’s sensational injury-time strike in Mexico City.

Even more extraordinarily, they flew home and dismantled Austin FC 5-1 at BC Place three days later.

“I'm amazed about the players’ performances, because I think it is not normal and I think everybody who's been to Mexico City and played there, and had to run, knows what it's about. It's difficult,” said Sørensen. “It was a great physical, mental effort to be able to come up with a comeback. The game itself, I was not that happy with, but that's just me being a coach, I think. But that's just how it is. But the mentality and then the physical effort, I couldn't ask for more.”

Defying expectations

He’s been briefed, too, on the Whitecaps’ mostly middling results in their 14-plus years in the league. That their roster spend tends to rank among MLS’s lowest, and the generally bearish outlook on their 2025 prospects among pundits, many of whom looked askance at both the early departure of Designated Player Stuart Armstrong and the decision to part company with his predecessor Vanni Sartini, the club’s most successful manager in their MLS era, over the winter.

None of that seems to have fazed him or his players, who have almost universally reached or exceeded career-best performance levels under his guidance, led by breakout stars Sebastian Berhalter, Édier Ocampo and Jayden Nelson.

“The remarkable thing is that now it feels like the performance is consistent, first of all over several competitions, games, including travel back and forth and all of this. But it’s also consistent regardless of the players that are on the pitch,” said sporting director Axel Schuster.

“We played so many different lineups. We played young players. We play our young draft pick [Tate Johnson], 19 years old, that we just recently drafted in the SuperDraft. Everyone would expect, OK, that needs time. It feels now that there is such a strong structure that every player can perform on a similar level in the structure.”

At this point, it’s worth wondering if Sørensen’s limited context has actually been a benefit rather than a shortcoming.

“We knew going in the season that we were kind of against the clock in the sense that we were starting really early with the Concacaf games,” noted striker Brian White, who himself had to report late to VWFC’s first preseason camp in Marbella, Spain due to his participation in the US men’s national team’s January camp.

“Everyone was, I think, really on top of getting down the tactics, getting down the principles that we went over a lot, during even the shorter time that I managed to get out there to Spain for the preseason. So we did a lot of the work in the film room, and I think that translated really well into the training pitch. And then everyone was really disciplined and determined to make it work on the field … We bought into a system, and I think it complements a lot of our players really, really well.”

Deep CCC runs have often inflicted debilitating effects on MLS sides over the decades, with so much travel, so many intensely demanding games so early in the calendar. Hardly any other coaches frame such situations as a benefit rather than a burden, as Sørensen does.

“It is too many games, and some of them at a too high level, at a very unpleasant time of the season, to be honest. But we've been fortunate enough to manage the games, and also getting the team to grow within the games,” he said. “We could have been beaten by one of the Mexican teams in the earlier rounds, but it also pushed us to get up to a high level, and it also pushed us to really play at high speed, play at a high pace in the games.