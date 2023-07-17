Columbus Crew, Eloy Room reach mutual contract termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The Columbus Crew and goalkeeper Eloy Room have reached a mutual contract termination, the club announced Monday.

Room, 34, will reportedly return to Eredivisie side Vitesse – the team where his professional career began back in the late 2000s.

The Curaçao international spent parts of five seasons (2019-23) with Columbus, memorably backstopping them to an MLS Cup 2020 title. He departs with 25 clean sheets in 96 regular-season games for the Crew, as well as 271 saves.

“I want to thank the city of Columbus for welcoming me as it did, the Columbus Crew for bringing me in, my teammates for the countless battles, and the staff for everything they do. Most importantly, I want to thank the best fans in MLS for the endless support," Room said in an official statement.

"... Today, I leave as a player, but join as a fan. Columbus Crew will forever be a part of me.”

This season, Room lost the Crew’s starting goalkeeper role to Patrick Schulte, one of the club’s first-round picks (No. 12 overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The club also has two other domestic goalkeepers – veteran Evan Bush and former US youth international Brady Scott – offering depth at the position.

Columbus, in their first year under head coach Wilfried Nancy, sit sixth in the Eastern Conference table (10W-7L-6D, 36 points).