Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Columbus Crew have re-signed goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Monday.

Bush, 35, was a free agent after being out of contract.

“Evan is a talented, veteran goalkeeper with extensive experience in MLS,” club president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Evan is a consummate professional and continues to foster competition and provide depth to our goalkeeper corps. He has stepped in admirably when called upon, including helping us lift the Campeones Cup last fall, and we’re pleased that he will be returning to the club this season.”

Bush has played in MLS since 2012, notching 42 clean sheets across 188 regular-season starts. The Ohio native was a longtime starter for CF Montréal, then joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC before a trade to Columbus in December 2020.

Bush adds to a Columbus goalkeeping corps that includes starter Eloy Room, a Curaçao international. They’ll open their 2022 campaign Feb. 26 when hosting Vancouver.

