Columbus Crew players, staff presented with MLS Cup championship ring

The rings, crafted by renowned jeweler Baron, are 10 kt yellow and white gold and 2.15 total carat diamonds, featuring approximately 142 round brilliant diamonds ranging from 1-2 mm, as well as one black stone and one yellow stone that are approximately 1.75 mm each. The entire ring is wrapped in a layer of diamond stones.

The top of the ring displays an engraved club logo in yellow gold in the center, surrounded by diamonds with the words ‘MLS Cup Champions’ and two gold stars representing the two championships by the Crew. The left side of the ring features Historic Crew Stadium as the background, with each player’s name and respective number in the middle, above a ‘2020’ marking. The right side of the ring has an engraved MLS Cup logo in the middle, with a star in yellow gold as well as black and yellow stones, flanked on either side by the club name.