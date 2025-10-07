Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe to retire after 2025 season

Nagbe has played the fifth-most regular-season games (444) in league history, tallying 38 goals and 48 assists since being selected No. 2 overall (first round) in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft out of Akron.

Renowned for his ability in possession and passing range, the 35-year-old is a four-time MLS Cup champion. He is one of 10 players to accomplish that feat, lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy with the Portland Timbers (2015), Atlanta United (2018) and Columbus (2020, '23).

The three-time MLS All-Star captains the Crew during his 15th season in the league. He grew up in Ohio after immigrating from Liberia.

"After years of incredible memories, I'll be finishing my career at the end of this season. I'm more than grateful for my family, for all my teammates, coaches, teams, staff members, supporters and friends that have helped me along this journey," Nagbe shared on social media.

"Thank you, Portland, for giving me the first opportunity to play this game professionally, and I'll never forget lifting the MLS Cup together. Thank you, Atlanta, for a short but incredible two years, filled with trophies, an MLS Cup and an opportunity to be part of an amazing atmosphere. Columbus: Thank you for welcoming an Ohio kid home and the opportunity to represent you for the past six seasons! Winning two MLS Cups, lifting trophies and playing in front of you, friends and family has been a dream come true!