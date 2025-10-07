Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe to retire after 2025 season

Legendary MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe will retire after the Columbus Crew's 2025 season, the player and club announced Tuesday.
Nagbe has played the fifth-most regular-season games (444) in league history, tallying 38 goals and 48 assists since being selected No. 2 overall (first round) in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft out of Akron.
Renowned for his ability in possession and passing range, the 35-year-old is a four-time MLS Cup champion. He is one of 10 players to accomplish that feat, lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy with the Portland Timbers (2015), Atlanta United (2018) and Columbus (2020, '23).
The three-time MLS All-Star captains the Crew during his 15th season in the league. He grew up in Ohio after immigrating from Liberia.
"After years of incredible memories, I'll be finishing my career at the end of this season. I'm more than grateful for my family, for all my teammates, coaches, teams, staff members, supporters and friends that have helped me along this journey," Nagbe shared on social media.
"Thank you, Portland, for giving me the first opportunity to play this game professionally, and I'll never forget lifting the MLS Cup together. Thank you, Atlanta, for a short but incredible two years, filled with trophies, an MLS Cup and an opportunity to be part of an amazing atmosphere. Columbus: Thank you for welcoming an Ohio kid home and the opportunity to represent you for the past six seasons! Winning two MLS Cups, lifting trophies and playing in front of you, friends and family has been a dream come true!
"I'll have more to share and more people to thank later. Looking forward to finishing the season strong and what's ahead of us!"
Nagbe has won eight titles during his club career, a haul that includes two Campeones Cups, one Leagues Cup and one US Open Cup.
With the US men's national team, Nagbe scored once in 25 appearances across 2015-18. He helped capture the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup.
"Darlington is one of the best people to represent the Crew and Major League Soccer over our 30-year history, both as a player and a person. His talent, leadership, work ethic and toughness are only matched by his team-first mindset, endearing personality and passion for his family and giving back to the community," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman, Managing Partners.
"It's truly special for Darlington to end his career in Ohio, where he's created so many lasting memories for our club and fans. He's one of the greatest players to wear the Black & Gold, and he'll always be an important member of our Crew family."
The Crew are ninth in the Eastern Conference (51 points; 13W-8L-12D) and have secured an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
They'll host the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 18 as part of Decision Day (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). There is a ceremony planned to honor Nagbe.
"Darlington has consistently been an exceptional player on the pitch, but most importantly, he's an even better person," said Crew Investor-Operator Dr. Pete Edwards. "Within and beyond soccer, Darlington is an incredible role model for everyone through his professionalism, the way he prioritizes the team and others above himself and how he keeps family first in everything he does.
"He has made a lasting impact on our club and league that can't simply be measured by trophies, and he's earned an impressive number of those. We're fortunate that his legendary career includes six extraordinary seasons in Columbus, where we know he'll continue to serve as a leader in our community."