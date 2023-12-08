Columbus Crew follow Darlington Nagbe into MLS Cup: "He's the face of this team"

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Darlington Nagbe isn’t one for the spotlight. On the field, he is the consummate connector, ranking first in pass completion percentage (93.6%) out of the 164 players with at least 1,000 attempts this season. Off the field, he’s similarly eager to give his teammates the glory.

Tesho Akindele, a former MLS Rookie of the Year who amassed over 230 appearances in his nine-year MLS career, took the plaudits a step further, posting to Twitter that “Darlington has to be in the conversation for best-ever MLS player.”

“... This profession has its gray clouds. Nagbe is a sun. He grows on the field, his smile shines on the stage, holding a trophy in his hands, as he did in every club he played for. If I ever have grandchildren and they ask about soccer in the United States, I will tell them that I played with him.”

“I met him 10 years ago, and he was a dazzling right winger with a scoring touch,” read Valeri's note. “Today, he’s a midfielder who understands everything his team needs. Because this is ‘his’ team.”

Former Portland Timbers star and current MLS Season Pass commentator Diego Valeri got the party started the day after the Crew's dramatic Eastern Conference Final victory , penning a public letter to Nagbe that highlighted his former teammate's impact on the Timbers’ success (which included an MLS Cup in 2015).

Luckily for anybody who truly wants to understand the magnitude of his ability, teammates both old and new have sounded off all week on his gifted play.

“I think the thing for me personally is I've been a part of great teams – great teams, great coaches, great organizations. Just happy to have been a part of it and play my part,” said Nagbe in Columbus’ matchday-2 presser ahead of Saturday's final at home vs. LAFC (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ). “I've always been a team-first guy, and that’s put me where I am today.”

Asked if he takes pride in reaching his fourth MLS Cup final (on three different teams) as a pass-first player who doesn’t need to get on the scoresheet to help his teams win, the veteran Columbus Crew midfielder stayed true to form.

A locker room light

In the run-up to MLS Cup, Nagbe's current teammates have been equally effusive. And while they readily acknowledge his key influence on the pitch, it may be his demeanor off it that inspires most.

“He has a special aura of calmness that makes you want to listen to him, even though he doesn't have the loudest voice,” said Crew defender Malte Amundsen after the team’s practice on Thursday. “His voice is being listened to a lot. And I think by his calmness, by his experience, but also his person as well as his talent on the pitch, it's impossible not to listen to him and not to want to know, ‘What can I learn from this guy?’

“This is what I do when he speaks, [thinking] ‘Man, I may be able to take something away and learn something about how he sees life as well as soccer.’

When it comes to learning from Nagbe, none may have benefited more than midfield partner Aidan Morris, the 22-year-old homegrown whose breakout season included an MLS All-Star Game and a US men's national team call-up at this year's Concacaf Gold Cup. At 92.5%, Morris’ pass-completion rate is second only to Nagbe’s among players with over 1,000 attempts, and his ability to read the game and pick off passes mirrors that of his veteran teammate, too.