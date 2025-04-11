Columbus Crew find natural fit in Dániel Gazdag: "It was a no-brainer"

Of all the teams expected to swing big ahead of the soon-to-close MLS Primary Transfer Window on April 23, the Columbus Crew were arguably top of the list.
On Friday, the Crew finally completed their long-awaited blockbuster move by acquiring midfielder Dániel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union.
The 29-year-old Hungarian international joins Columbus as a Designated Player through the 2025 season with an option for 2026 in a cash-for-player trade worth up to $4.5 million.
“The second we were aware of his availability, it was a no-brainer,” general manager Issa Tall told reporters during Gazdag’s official unveiling later in the day at Lower.com Field. “We’re talking about a player who has close to 100 goals for Philadelphia Union across all competitions.
“And we just thought he was a Crew player.”
Marquee signing
Gazdag isn’t expected to be just any Crew player, however.
Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals in 161 appearances (all competitions) since his 2021 arrival from Hungarian side Honved, Gazdag adds a versatile offensive skillset to a Columbus side that had yet to fill the void left by the offseason departure of star attacker Cucho Hernández.
“Columbus already has a very good team. So I think it’s gonna be very easy to join them,” said Gazdag, the newest piece of an attack that’s currently led by Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe. Both players have combined for 7g/1a to lead the Crew to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an unblemished 4W-0L-3D record (15 points).
“I would like to do my job, you know? Getting involved with ball possession a lot, and in front of the goal, I would like to score as many as I can and help my teammates with assists,” he said.
“Obviously, it’s not something that happens from one second to another, but we work for it and I will give my best for the team.”
Trophy ambitions
Gazdag's memorable Philadelphia tenure was highlighted by a career-best 2022 season in which he produced 22g/6a as the Union came within a penalty shootout of lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi before ultimately falling to eventual champions LAFC.
For the veteran Hungarian, the move to Columbus gives him his best shot at winning silverware since - given the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 triumphs under reigning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy.
"It’s a very successful franchise, especially since I’ve been in the league the last four years," said Gazdag. "They've won so many major titles.
"So it makes me proud to join a club like the Columbus Crew and it makes me very happy that I’m playing for a club that’s actually playing for winning titles every year."
Debut incoming?
With 2g/2a in six games this season for the Union, Gazdag is hitting his stride and counting down the hours until his Crew debut - possibly as early as their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire visit to St. Louis CITY SC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
"We didn't talk about Sunday's game," Gazdag said, before making clear his desire to take the Energizer Park pitch with his new teammates.
"I know I will be available."