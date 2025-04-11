Columbus Crew find natural fit in Dániel Gazdag: "It was a no-brainer"

Of all the teams expected to swing big ahead of the soon-to-close MLS Primary Transfer Window on April 23, the Columbus Crew were arguably top of the list.

“The second we were aware of his availability, it was a no-brainer,” general manager Issa Tall told reporters during Gazdag’s official unveiling later in the day at Lower.com Field. “We’re talking about a player who has close to 100 goals for Philadelphia Union across all competitions.

The 29-year-old Hungarian international joins Columbus as a Designated Player through the 2025 season with an option for 2026 in a cash-for-player trade worth up to $4.5 million.

On Friday, the Crew finally completed their long-awaited blockbuster move by acquiring midfielder Dániel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union .

Marquee signing

Gazdag isn’t expected to be just any Crew player, however.

Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals in 161 appearances (all competitions) since his 2021 arrival from Hungarian side Honved, Gazdag adds a versatile offensive skillset to a Columbus side that had yet to fill the void left by the offseason departure of star attacker Cucho Hernández.

“Columbus already has a very good team. So I think it’s gonna be very easy to join them,” said Gazdag, the newest piece of an attack that’s currently led by Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe. Both players have combined for 7g/1a to lead the Crew to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an unblemished 4W-0L-3D record (15 points).

“I would like to do my job, you know? Getting involved with ball possession a lot, and in front of the goal, I would like to score as many as I can and help my teammates with assists,” he said.