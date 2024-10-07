Columbus Crew: Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday 

Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández is the Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 37 after a dominant display against the Philadelphia Union.
The Colombian international struck for two goals, including the 76th-minute match-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory at Lower.com Field. He's now totaled 32 goal contributions (19 goals, 13 assists), tied for third-most in MLS behind FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta and Portland Timbers' Evander (33 goal contributions each).
Hernández also eclipsed Stern John's record for most goal contributions in a single season in Columbus Crew history and could become the third player in club history to produce at least 20 goals in a single season.
It's the second time Hernández has garnered Player of the Matchday honors in 2024, having first done so in Matchday 22. He's the first Columbus player to earn multiple Player of the Matchday honors in the same season since Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayán did so in 2021.
After officially setting a new single-season club record with 60 points (17W-6L-9D record), the Crew will look to build on that mark when on Saturday night when hosting the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
