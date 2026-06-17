Colorado Rapids transfer Connor Ronan to Aberdeen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Colorado Rapids have transferred midfielder Connor Ronan to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old former Irish youth international departs Colorado after nearly four seasons with the club. He contributed two goals and 14 assists in 103 appearances upon arriving from English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We’d like to thank Connor for his contributions to the Colorado Rapids over the past three-and-a-half seasons," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"Connor has been a top professional throughout his time with the club and played an important role both on and off the field. We’re grateful for his commitment to the Rapids and wish him and his family nothing but success in the next chapter of their journey."

At the FIFA World Cup break, Colorado are 11th in the Western Conference table (16 points).

The club returns to action on July 22 vs. San Diego FC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).