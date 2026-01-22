Colorado Rapids sign Nico Hansen to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed goalkeeper Nico Hansen to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with options for 2029 and 2030, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old recorded three clean sheets in 10 appearances during the 2025 MLS season as Zack Steffen's backup while featuring thrice for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Colorado Rapids 2.

“We’re very pleased to secure Nico on a new long-term contract,” said sporting director Fran Taylor. “He showed real reliability when opportunities came his way last season, and just as importantly, he’s impressed us with his mentality, work ethic, and approach within the group.

"We have the utmost confidence in him, and we’re looking forward to having him within our group for years to come.”

Hansen, who represented both the United States and Denmark at the youth international levels, also played in MLS NEXT Pro for Houston Dynamo 2. He emerged from Weston FC Academy in Florida before further developing at the Everton FC and Swansea City youth systems in England.

“I’m delighted that we’ve agreed a new contract with Nico,” said head coach Matt Wells. “Even in this short time of working together, it’s clear that he has a top mentality and an ambition to improve - both very important aspects to me. Already he’s shown a great willingness to embrace the concepts around how we want to play as a team this season.

"The impact he had last season when called upon speaks for itself. We are very excited to keep building with him as part of our goalkeeping group led by Chris Sharpe.”

Colorado's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 22 with a visit to Seattle Sounders FC (9:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1).