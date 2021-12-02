Colorado Rapids sign Michael Barrios to one-year contract extension

Barrios, 31, joined the Rapids in a trade from FC Dallas ahead of the 2021 season and was a hit during his first year under head coach Robin Fraser. The Colombian struck eight goals and added six assists to help Colorado exceed expectations and finish top of the Western Conference standings.

“Mikey demonstrated his qualities from his first day with the group and quickly became an important piece to our success in 2021,” Pádraig Smith, Rapids executive VP & general manager, said in a club release. “We’re delighted to extend his time with the club and look forward to seeing his continued impact on the pitch as we look to build on a historic season.”