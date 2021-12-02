Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Michael Barrios to one-year contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed forward Michael Barrios to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 MLS season, with a club option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.

Barrios, 31, joined the Rapids in a trade from FC Dallas ahead of the 2021 season and was a hit during his first year under head coach Robin Fraser. The Colombian struck eight goals and added six assists to help Colorado exceed expectations and finish top of the Western Conference standings.

“Mikey demonstrated his qualities from his first day with the group and quickly became an important piece to our success in 2021,” Pádraig Smith, Rapids executive VP & general manager, said in a club release. “We’re delighted to extend his time with the club and look forward to seeing his continued impact on the pitch as we look to build on a historic season.”

Barrios previously spent six seasons in Dallas and has recorded 39 goals and 51 assists across 212 total MLS regular-season appearances.

Could Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco return for Western Conference Final?

Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak returns for Western Conference Final: "I feel perfect"

Peter Vermes reveals Alan Pulido's season-long injury fight, Sporting KC's offseason approach

NYCFC's Taty Castellanos fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee 

Official: FC Dallas announce Nico Estevez as next head coach

Bolstered vs Battered: The return of Rusnak vs. the absence of Blanco
Daniel Gazdag's line-breaking pass sets up Sergio Santos
Real Salt Lake: Not a Cinderella Story
RSL embrace villain role, Andre Blake shines & more in Conference Semifinals
