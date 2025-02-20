Colorado Rapids sign Keegan Rosenberry to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Keegan Rosenberry to a contract extension through the 2028 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old fullback is entering his 10th MLS season, split between the Philadelphia Union (2016-18) and Colorado (2019-present). He has 9g/17a in 252 regular-season matches.

Rosenberry captained Colorado in 2024, earning his second-career MLS All-Star nod as the Rapids returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup via a Leagues Cup third-place finish.

"Keegan has been a cornerstone of our team for the past six seasons, and we’re thrilled to secure his future with the club," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"His consistency, leadership, and professionalism both on and off the field have been instrumental in shaping our team’s identity. As a veteran presence, his experience and influence will remain invaluable as we continue building toward future success."