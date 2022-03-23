Colorado Rapids sign head coach Robin Fraser to multi-year extension

Prior to coaching, Fraser was part of Supporters’ Shield-winning sides at LA Galaxy (1998) and Columbus Crew (2004) and was named MLS Defender of the Year twice along with being selected to the MLS Best XI five times during his 18-year playing career. In December 2020, Fraser was included among The 25 Greatest players in MLS history .

“We are thrilled to extend Robin’s time with the club for another four years,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “Robin is one of the league’s most respected and accomplished coaches, and in his short time with the team so far, we’ve seen how he can help lead the club in our constant pursuit of winning MLS Cup. Robin’s leadership, work ethic and ability get the best out of our players through his coaching make him the perfect fit for our club. We are incredibly excited for what the next few years hold with Robin as our head coach. Securing his long-term future with the Rapids is another sign of our ownership’s commitment to not only growing the sport here in Colorado and the US but to bringing another title back to Colorado.”