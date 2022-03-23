Colorado Rapids sign head coach Robin Fraser to multi-year extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed head coach Robin Fraser to a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the club announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to secure Robin as our head coach for the next four years,” Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Robin has proven himself to be among the elite coaches in MLS. His coaching acumen, personality and attention to detail make him an ideal fit to help us continue to compete at the top of MLS for years to come.”
In 2021, Fraser was a finalist for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award after helping guide the Rapids to a club-record 61 points and a first-place finish in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.
Since Fraser’s first match in charge on Aug. 31, 2019, when he became the ninth permanent coach in club history, Colorado’s 1.76 points per game are tied for the most in MLS with a 32W-16L-15D regular-season record in that time. In two full seasons in charge, Fraser, 55, has led the Rapids to consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances for the first time since 2010-11.
“I’m extremely happy to be signing with the Rapids for an extended period of time,” Fraser said in a release. “This team is still in its infancy, in terms of where we want to go, so I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to continue this project. I’ve truly enjoyed working with this group of players and this incredible technical staff and am very much looking forward to what we can accomplish together. I’m grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke, Team Governor Matt Hutchings, Pádraig Smith and the entire KSE organization for the opportunity to continue here and for their unwavering support.”
Before becoming the Rapids' head coach, Fraser was an assistant coach with Toronto FC (2015-19) and the New York Red Bulls (2013-14) after serving as Chivas USA head coach (2011-12) and Real Salt Lake assistant coach (2007-11).
Prior to coaching, Fraser was part of Supporters’ Shield-winning sides at LA Galaxy (1998) and Columbus Crew (2004) and was named MLS Defender of the Year twice along with being selected to the MLS Best XI five times during his 18-year playing career. In December 2020, Fraser was included among The 25 Greatest players in MLS history.
“We are thrilled to extend Robin’s time with the club for another four years,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “Robin is one of the league’s most respected and accomplished coaches, and in his short time with the team so far, we’ve seen how he can help lead the club in our constant pursuit of winning MLS Cup. Robin’s leadership, work ethic and ability get the best out of our players through his coaching make him the perfect fit for our club. We are incredibly excited for what the next few years hold with Robin as our head coach. Securing his long-term future with the Rapids is another sign of our ownership’s commitment to not only growing the sport here in Colorado and the US but to bringing another title back to Colorado.”