Colorado Rapids sign forward Donavan Phillip

The Colorado Rapids have signed forward Donavan Phillip, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old St. Lucia native is under contract through the 2027 season with three additional club option periods through June 2030. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Colorado selected Phillip No. 62 overall (third round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft as he starred for North Carolina State University.

"We’re excited to add Donavan to our group,” said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor. “He’s a dynamic attacking player with a strong competitive edge and a proven ability to impact games at critical moments.

"Donavan’s production, mentality and background make him a strong fit for our environment, and we’re looking forward to continuing his development at the professional level."

Phillip won the 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy, an award given annually to college soccer's top player. He produced 19g/2a in 22 matches, helping NC State make their first-ever NCAA Men’s College Cup Final.

Phillip also earned First Team All-America honors and ACC Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2025. He started his collegiate career at Oakland.

"We’re really proud of the work our scouting group did to identify Donavan two seasons ago as a sophomore,” said Rapids director of player personnel Brian Crookham.

"Drafting him a year before he went on to win the MAC Hermann Trophy speaks to the depth of our evaluation process and our willingness to lean into the updated SuperDraft rules. As the draft pool has expanded, we’ve been intentional about using those changes to our advantage, and Donavan is a great example of that approach.

"He’s a high-upside player with strong physical tools, a competitive edge, and a clear trajectory, and we’re excited to now bring him into our professional environment."

Colorado will begin their 2026 MLS season under new head coach Matt Wells on Feb. 22 at Seattle Sounders FC (9 pm ET | Apple TV).