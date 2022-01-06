Colorado Rapids sign Brazilian attacker Max Alves

Most commonly known as Max, the 20-year-old will join the Rapids as a U22 Initiative signing through the 2025 season with an option for the 2026 campaign.

“Max is an athletic, technical midfielder who at his young age already has experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America,” Colorado executive VP and general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “We’re excited to add a player of his quality and potential to our group heading into next season.”