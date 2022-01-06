Colorado Rapids sign Brazilian attacker Max Alves

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have signed attacking midfielder Max Alves de Silva from Brazilian side Flamengo, the club announced Thursday.
Most commonly known as Max, the 20-year-old will join the Rapids as a U22 Initiative signing through the 2025 season with an option for the 2026 campaign.
“Max is an athletic, technical midfielder who at his young age already has experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America,” Colorado executive VP and general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “We’re excited to add a player of his quality and potential to our group heading into next season.”
Max debuted for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A last season, making 10 appearances across all competitions. He then completed a loan stint with fellow Brazilian side Cuiabá, making 15 appearances and scoring one goal.
The midfielder adds some attacking reinforcement as Colorado look to build upon finishing atop the Western Conference standings before getting eliminated in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs by the Portland Timbers.
It's the second announced offseason acquisition in as many days for Colorado, which acquired defender Aboubacar Keita in a trade with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.