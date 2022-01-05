Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew

Colorado will send $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Columbus in exchange for Keita, with the Crew potentially receiving an additional $150,000 in conditional GAM should the player reach certain performance marks.

“Bouba is a young, athletic player who is comfortable on the ball and has all the attributes to become a physically dominant defender,” Colorado executive VP & general manager Padraig Smith said in Wednesday's release. “We are committed to targeting the best young players in the domestic market, and in Keita, we believe we have acquired a player with significant upside who is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.”