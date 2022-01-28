Colorado Rapids re-sign midfielder Nicolás Mezquida

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed midfielder Nicolás Mezquida for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

Mezquida, who will occupy a supplemental roster spot, was a free agent after spending the last three seasons in Colorado.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Nico for the 2022 season,” EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “Nico has been an uplifting presence in our locker room and a versatile and energetic midfield piece since joining the club. He’ll provide important depth as we look to compete for trophies across several fronts this season."