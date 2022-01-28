Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids re-sign midfielder Nicolás Mezquida

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed midfielder Nicolás Mezquida for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

Mezquida, who will occupy a supplemental roster spot, was a free agent after spending the last three seasons in Colorado.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Nico for the 2022 season,” EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “Nico has been an uplifting presence in our locker room and a versatile and energetic midfield piece since joining the club. He’ll provide important depth as we look to compete for trophies across several fronts this season."

The 30-year-old has spent the last eight seasons in MLS, accruing 18 goals and 13 assists across 172 games (69 starts). He featured for Vancouver Whitecaps FC from 2014-18 before joining Colorado in 2019.

The Uruguay native is the latest of Colorado's signees via free agency after defenders Steven Beitashour and Drew Moor also returned via that roster-building mechanism.

Colorado, Western Conference regular-season champions in 2021, are one of MLS’ five teams in the Concacaf Champions League this year. They’re drawn against Guatemala's Comunicaciones FC in the Round of 16, then open their league slate Feb. 26 at LAFC.

Colorado Rapids Nicolas Mezquida Transfer Tracker

