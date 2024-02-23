Colorado Rapids part ways with Alex Gersbach, Sidnei Tavares

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Exits

The Colorado Rapids have exercised their offseason buyout on left back Alex Gersbach and have waived central midfielder Sidnei Tavares, the club announced Friday.

Gersbach, a 26-year-old former Australian international, made just three regular-season appearances with Colorado after signing last year from French side Grenoble Foot 38.

Tavares, a 22-year-old former Portugal youth international, made five appearances with Colorado after being acquired last summer from Porto B.

“We’d like to thank Alex and Sidnei for their contributions on and off the field during their time at the club,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We wish them both all the best in their future endeavors.”

With these moves, Colorado have now bid farewell to 17 players from last year's squad that finished last in the Western Conference.