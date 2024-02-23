Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids part ways with Alex Gersbach, Sidnei Tavares

Colorado Rapids logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Exits

The Colorado Rapids have exercised their offseason buyout on left back Alex Gersbach and have waived central midfielder Sidnei Tavares, the club announced Friday.

Gersbach, a 26-year-old former Australian international, made just three regular-season appearances with Colorado after signing last year from French side Grenoble Foot 38.

Tavares, a 22-year-old former Portugal youth international, made five appearances with Colorado after being acquired last summer from Porto B. 

“We’d like to thank Alex and Sidnei for their contributions on and off the field during their time at the club,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We wish them both all the best in their future endeavors.”

With these moves, Colorado have now bid farewell to 17 players from last year's squad that finished last in the Western Conference. 

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Alex Gersbach Sidnei Tavares

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman
Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
More News
More News
Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman
Your Saturday Kickoff: 29 reasons to celebrate MLS is Back!
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 29 reasons to celebrate MLS is Back!
Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil "bring another level" to LA Galaxy

Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil "bring another level" to LA Galaxy
Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into opening weekend | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into opening weekend | Headlines
The Golden Rule: Re-live MLS Cup 2023 | Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
1:00

The Golden Rule: Re-live MLS Cup 2023 | Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
1:01

Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
More Video