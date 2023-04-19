Colorado Rapids name Fran Taylor as sporting director

The Colorado Rapids have named Fran Taylor as their sporting director, the club announced Wednesday.

Taylor joined the Rapids in 2018 after spending eight years as VP of analytics at StatDNA, a software development and analytics company acquired by Arsenal Football Group in 2013. He has played a key part in developing the Rapids’ roster construction and player recruitment strategy through stats-driven insights and enhanced scouting processes and networks.

“Fran has played a key role in our on-field success in recent years and the advancement of our player identification, recruitment and roster construction strategy, so we’re excited to extend this deserved promotion and secure his future with the club,” newly-promoted Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

Among a slew of other front-office updates, Colorado named longtime MLS defender Drew Moor their elite player development coach. That’s in addition to Moor's current role as Rapids analyst and host.

The fifth all-time leader in MLS appearances, Moor spent 10 seasons with the Rapids during his time as a player, winning MLS Cup with the club in 2010. The Dallas native retired following the 2022 season after an 18-year playing career that included winning two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield and three Canadian Championships, as well as an MLS All-Star selection while with the Rapids in 2015.

“It goes without saying that we’re thrilled to transition Drew from the field to the front office as we look to harness his wealth of experience and familiarity with our club and league to aid the development of our elite prospects,” Smith said.

Additionally, Colorado named Ruth Fahy as their VP of club administration and compliance. Fahy joins the Rapids with six years of experience in the legal field, including with the Football Association of Ireland and sports law roles with Irish law firms Ogier Leman and William Fry. She’s a former Women’s League of Ireland soccer player, too.

“Ruth’s skillset and experiences both on and off the field will add greatly to our expanded soccer operations department,” said Smith.