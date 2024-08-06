Colorado Rapids dramatically advance past Club León: "They're fighters"

Zack Steffen , maligned early in the season for his struggles in his return to Major League Soccer, turned back the clock Monday to help lead the Colorado Rapids into the Leagues Cup Round of 32 in dramatic fashion.

“Zack Steffen, I've said it many times, he's been so important for us,” Colorado coach Chris Armas said after the match. “I said in the offseason what a signing for us, the way he trains every day and shows up, that message for me has been consistent. To see him make those plays, be the difference maker there, I'm happy for Zack. It’s a big performance from him in that moment.”

In a win-and-advance showdown against Club León, the former US men’s national team No. 1 goalkeeper made a pair of saves in the penalty kick shootout, including one against Mexican national team star Andrés Guardado to secure the Rapids’ win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Late theatrics

Had it not been for an equalizer at the death by Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro, Colorado would have been eliminated from the competition. But the former Palmeiras striker ended a seven-match scoring slump with the headed finish in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

“Tonight to see the overall performance, how much he was running, giving to the team, coming back into the game, putting himself in good spots,” Armas said. “And I think it's really important for him. That's a big goal, puts himself in a good spot. It's a great goal.”

That set the scenes for a winner-take-all penalty kick shootout where Steffen shined brightest as the Rapids won it 4-3 to book a berth in the Round of 32 against another LIGA MX foe in FC Juárez Friday.