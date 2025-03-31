Colorado Rapids: Djordje Mihailovic named Player of the Matchday

Djordje Mihailovic scored the fastest brace in the league this season to power the Colorado Rapids to a win and take home MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 6.

The 26-year-old midfielder has 13g/16a in just 35 MLS regular-season appearances since joining the Rapids last year from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for a then-club-record fee.

Mihailovic struck in the 78th and 81st minutes as Colorado topped Charlotte FC , 2-0 , at Dick's Sporting Goods Park to improve to 3W-1L-2D (11 points), which is their best start to a season since 2014.

This is Mihailovic's first MLS Player of the Matchday award and the first for a Rapids player since Gyasi Zardes in 2022 (Matchday 24). He's also the first USMNT player to receive the accolade since Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna in Matchday 25 of the 2024 season.

Mihailovic and the Rapids travel north of the border on Matchday 7 for an April 5 visit to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).