Colorado Rapids claim Luis Díaz off waivers

The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Luis Díaz after the Columbus Crew waived him, the club announced Thursday.

Díaz, a 24-year-old Costa Rican international with eight caps, joins the Rapids after spending the previous five seasons with Columbus. He recorded six goals and 14 assists across 83 regular-season appearances and helped the Crew win MLS Cup 2020 and Campeones Cup titles.

"Luis is a dynamic winger who brings pace and power to our side," Colorado sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release. "Those attributes, along with his MLS and national team experience, will be a welcome addition to our group as we prepare for a congested stretch of seven games in 22 days."

Díaz is Colorado's latest summertime addition after the club acquired left back Andrew Gutman, striker Rafael Navarro and midfielder Sidnei Tavares. Profile-wise, he projects as a Michael Barrios replacement after the veteran winger was recently traded to the LA Galaxy.

Colorado, with a league-low 16 goals scored, sit last in the overall MLS table. They recently parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser and appointed Chris Little as interim coach.

