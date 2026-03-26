Colorado Rapids acquire Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Kosi Thompson

Kosi Thompson TOR receive: Up to $400k GAM, sell-on %

The Colorado Rapids have acquired defender Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC, the clubs announced Thursday.

In exchange for the 23-year-old Canadian, Toronto receive $200,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get an additional $200k in performance-based GAM and retain a sell-on percentage.

"We are excited to welcome Kosi to the club," said Colorado sporting director Fran Taylor.

"He’s a young defender with valuable MLS experience who brings solidity and versatility to our group. Kosi has shown the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball, and we believe he’s a strong fit for how we want to play.”

Outside of a brief loan to Norwegian side Lillestrøm SK in 2023, Thompson has spent his entire professional career with Toronto, recording 2g/1a in 113 first-team appearances.

"We would like to thank Kosi for his service to our club,” said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez. "As one of our homegrown players, Kosi dedicated many years of his football journey to TFC, and we greatly appreciate his efforts within our environment.

"We understand his desire to challenge for consistent minutes at this time; thus, we were able to come together for this move. We wish Kosi all the best in the next chapter of his career, and he will always have a home at TFC."

Colorado are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their first season under head coach Matt Wells after missing out last year.

Toronto are in their second season under head coach Robin Fraser, and also missed the 2025 postseason.