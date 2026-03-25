Colorado Rapids acquire defender Loïc Williams

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired defender Loïc Williams from LaLiga 2 side Granada CF, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is under contract through the 2029–30 season with an option for 2030-31. He will join Colorado this summer and occupy an international roster spot.

"We are excited to welcome Loïc to the club," said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor. "He’s a defender who has already gained meaningful experience in Spain’s professional leagues, and we believe his profile fits well with the direction we’re building.

"Loïc is composed on the ball, competitive, fast, and of course left-footed. These are qualities that are rare in the soccer landscape, and we are pleased to secure his signature."

Williams has tallied 1g/1a in 113 matches across time with Spanish sides Granada, CD Tenerife and CD Atlético Paso. He turned professional with Girona.

"Loïc brings athleticism, presence and an elite defensive mentality," said Rapids head coach Matt Wells.

"He’s played in demanding competitions in Spain, has the required composure and technical ability to play our dominant football, but crucially he combines that with a fierce desire to defend. We’re excited that he is joining us despite strong interest from other clubs in Europe."

Colorado are in their first season under Wells, who was previously an assistant coach for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.