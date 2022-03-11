Colorado Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita out with torn ACL

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Colorado Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old is expected to be out for nine months, putting his 2022 MLS season in doubt. The injury also dampens Colorado's depth at center back as they look to build upon last year's Western Conference regular-season title.

The US youth international is yet to make his Rapids debut after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Columbus Crew for up to $450,000 in General Allocation Money.

Before coming to Colorado, Keita made 37 appearances (28 starts) with the Crew after signing a homegrown player deal.

Colorado Rapids Aboubacar Keita

Power Rankings: Nashville reach summit, Galaxy & Red Bulls soar after Week 2
Diego Rubio busts Colorado Rapids out of scoring slump
Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Atlanta United 0
