Coco Carrasquilla fined after Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Game 1s of Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of Houston’s match at Seattle Sounders FC on October 28.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 61st minute of their match on October 28.

Both clubs have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to both clubs, Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer, and Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Seattle Sounders FC midfielders Albert Rusnák, Georgi Minoungou and Paul Rothrock will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Gray fined