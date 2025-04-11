Club World Cup: New tickets go on sale

New tickets for the upcoming FIFA 2025 Club World Cup have been released, giving fans further access to the expanded 32-team tournament taking place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

Major League Soccer will be represented by Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC , who will compete alongside some of the world's highest-profile teams.

Additional tickets have been made available for all 63 matches, 28 of which will be held at seven different MLS stadiums (of 12 venues in total ).

In addition to the seven MLS venues, five others were selected:

“This means ideally installing mini pitches and organizing soccer activities with children on these pitches in areas where they are most needed in each city, something that will ensure that the impact of this groundbreaking global tournament will be felt for years to come.”

“We care about our social role, which is why we are in the process of establishing the FIFA Foundation USA. Also, for the legacy of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, we will contribute $1 million each of the 11 cities that will host matches to support local social projects,” Infantino said.

Infantino recently toured the facilities of Nashville SC , Orlando City SC and Charlotte FC as part of an initiative that will see FIFA donate $1 million to each host city.

In the lead-up to this summer's marquee soccer event, FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited several Club World Cup host cities, including those in MLS markets.

Charlotte is a soccer city. The world knows it, too 👑 Thank you, Gianni Infantino, for visiting the Queen City. We’re honored and excited to host this historic @FIFACWC . pic.twitter.com/r0KkiuJ9Gu

Legends sound off

Featuring an unprecedented 32 teams, the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup is set to raise the bar for what an international club competition can be.

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, who won the 2007 edition of the tournament with AC Milan, expects this year's event to make history.

"Unfortunately, I can’t play in it again. It would have been great [to experience] this format," said the former New York City FC player. "It’s really interesting and it’s something new. I am sure it will be very exciting. The best clubs in the world are competing."

Didier Drogba, among the greatest African players of all time, counts the FIFA Club World Cup as one of the few what-ifs of his iconic, trophy-laden career.

“I would have loved to have played in the (Club World Cup),” he said in a recent interview with FIFA.com. “You know, it’s life, that’s how things are. It’s one of my regrets, actually."

The ex-CF Montréal striker will be among the millions of fans worldwide and in-person as the action unfolds this summer across the United States.