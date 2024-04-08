Matchday

Club América vs. New England Revolution: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The New England Revolution are chasing a Concacaf Champions Cup upset for the ages against Liga MX powerhouse Club América, heading to historic Estadio Azteca on Tuesday evening for Leg 2 of their quarterfinal series.

Watch

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: TUDN

When

Where

  • Estadio Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico

Club América showed why they're arguably the region's top club with a 4-0 victory in Leg 1 at Gillette Stadium. If Las Águilas finish the job, they'll meet either Mexican side Pachuca or Costa Rican side Herediano for a semifinal series in late April.

All remaining CCC participants have their sights set on the June 2 final. The winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Club América
  • Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua)
  • Round of 16: 5-3 aggregate vs. Chivas (Mexico)

In Leg 1, Henry Martín and US international Alejandro Zendejas struck in the first half, while Cristian Calderón and Brian Rodríguez scored after halftime to pad Club América's sizable advantage.

Club América returned to Liga MX play on Saturday, rallying for a 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna. After Stephano Carrillo put the hosts in front on 59 minutes, Zendejas, the former FC Dallas winger, continued his strong form with a 76th-minute equalizer.

This coming weekend, Club América meet Liga MX Clausura leaders Toluca with first place on the line. Will manager André Jardine opt for squad rotation on Tuesday, knowing the Revs are essentially beaten?

New England Revolution
  • Round One: 4-0 aggregate vs. Independiente (Panama)
  • Round of 16: 5–1 aggregate vs. Alajuelense (Costa Rica)

The first leg arguably could not have gone worse for the Revs, who raced out to the same advantage against Alajuelense in the Round of 16.

In the aftermath, New England head coach Caleb Porter promised a positive response, guaranteeing a victory against Charlotte FC on Matchday 8. The Revs (1W-4L-1D) delivered, with Carles Gil scoring the lone goal in first-half stoppage time to give New England a 1-0 victory, their first win of the MLS season.

With that monkey off their back and no pressure on their shoulders, the Revs head to Azteca in search of away goals – and plenty of them. The odds are stacked against the Revolution, but it's not impossible.

