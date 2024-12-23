Chucky Lozano gets emotional PSV send-off ahead of San Diego move

The Pachuca FC academy product also won the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title with Napoli, clinching four major trophies during his seven-year spell in Europe.

Lozano’s family also took part in the heart-warming scene during the 3-0 victory over Feyenoord at Philips Stadium, where the 29-year-old capped his second PSV stint on a legendary note, departing as a two-time Eredivisie champion with 51g/28a in 124 appearances.

The superstar Mexican winger bid an emotional farewell to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, receiving a guard of honor from his teammates in his final appearance with the powerhouse Dutch club ahead of his highly-anticipated move to Major League Soccer for San Diego FC’s inaugural 2025 season.

“The tribute they gave me was spectacular,” Lozano told PSV club media after the match. “The people dedicated a beautiful moment to me, and I’m very happy and thankful.”

“… It was beautiful. [The fans] sang to me, I was with my kids and they enjoyed it as well. It was something very important for me, my career and my family.”

San Diego star

Lozano is now set to write his latest career chapter with San Diego FC.

The marquee Designated Player signing will report for duty under head coach Mikey Varas in January as the club's centerpiece in the lead-up to the 2025 MLS season.