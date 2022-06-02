Christian Pulisic bemoans Cincinnati crowd in USMNT's win over Morocco

Pulisic was rather upfront, calling out a perceived lack of support in what’s one of three matches the USMNT will play on home soil before competing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup this November.

“I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I’m being completely honest,” Pulisic said postgame during an ESPN interview with Jillian Sakovits, who also co-hosts MLS podcast The Call Up. “But thanks for the ones who did come and the support is always great from them. It’s nice to be back in America and playing again.”