Christian Benteke leads DC United project: "I always challenge myself"

Washington, D.C. is a global city, the so-called capital of the free world thanks to its status as the political center of a superpower. Yet it turns out that even with all that juice, the District of Columbia is not quite as daunting when you’ve spent the past decade in London and Liverpool, competing in the most lavishly-hyped soccer league on the planet.

This is most definitely not the kind of description DMV residents are accustomed to hearing about their bustling metropolis. But it says a lot about how quickly and smoothly Benteke came to grips with his new life in North America since joining D.C. United as a Designated Player two years ago – and why he just re-upped his contract , the largest in club history, through 2025 with a team option for ‘26.

“This is something, outside of football, that I enjoy a lot. You have that freedom. You're just a normal guy, you know?” he added of his daily life in the United States, which revolves around his home in the Northern Virginia suburbs and the daily commute to his club’s training facility in Leesburg. “That's a great feeling personally, because this is what I was looking for, just to be a normal guy, doing normal things, doing my job on the field … this is what the country allows you to do.”

“I like D.C. because I like the pace of the city. It's really slow-paced, and you don't have to feel like you are rushing to do anything,” Christian Benteke said in a recent one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com. “It’s enjoyable.

Rising tides

D.C. have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during his first two seasons, and face an uphill climb to qualify for this year’s edition. But the Belgian striker enjoys the environment, cherishes the sizable role he’s been entrusted with and has grown fascinated by the unique facets of Major League Soccer, by both its level and diversity of play.

“Coming from Europe, you're not aware, or you don't know what you're going to face. But I was gladly surprised [at first]; not now, no more. I'm really enjoying the league. It’s really a good league,” said the Aston Villa and Liverpool alum. “I think MLS has nothing to be ashamed about. Like, they can be up there as one of the best leagues outside those top, top [European] leagues.

“What I like here is that every game, it's a different game, and based on how long you're going to fly for that game, the weather. So you can really see the difference comparing to Europe, where it's usually, I would say, the same.”

Perhaps most importantly of all, he believes in head coach Troy Lesesne and the ongoing restoration project he and general manager Ally Mackay, both of whom are in their first year on the job, are overseeing at Audi Field.

“The hardest thing in football is sometimes when you have a vision, or you are working into something, to build something, and you don't have results,” Benteke noted. “Then you can be like, ‘Oh, is it really worth it to go and try to believe what we are trying to do?’ Because obviously the results are not following, and it's so easy just to say, ‘Just let's give up and just think about something else.’

“But I truly believe that – I've been here for two years now. I played against a lot of teams, and I have the feeling that we can compete against them. It's about some details that cost us a lot of points – I think we dropped more than 20 points [from leading positions]. So that means we can score goals, we can lead. But now, it's how we can hold on to those results.”

All-around threat

Benteke remains highly effective as he approaches his 34th birthday.

With 17 goals in 23 matches – more than 40% of his team’s total output – he’s tied with Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race, powered by an uncanny aerial mastery that makes him a highly reliable reference point for a team in transition. He’s taken part in far and away the most aerial duels in MLS with 347, winning 69.5% of them; among those with at least 1,000 minutes played, only a handful of others, all of them defenders, have a higher win percentage.

“He's incredible,” Lesesne said after Benteke bagged his second hat trick of the season in a 3-2 road win over Atlanta United on May 11. “He's such an incredible presence in our team beyond the goal-scoring.