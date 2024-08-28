Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Christian Benteke to contract extension

D.C. United have signed star striker Christian Benteke to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Benteke's new deal lasts through 2025 with an option for 2026. The former English Premier League standout and Belgian international remains a Designated Player.

"Christian is an incredible playmaker and he has consistently demonstrated that he is one of the best forwards in MLS," general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.

"... It was pivotal for us to keep Christian at the club for both his on-field talent and his leadership in the locker room. We are very excited to keep Christian with us for another season and we look forward to him continuing to make an impact at this club."

Benteke's impact

Benteke joined D.C. United midway through the 2022 season from EPL side Crystal Palace and quickly established himself as the centerpiece of their attack.

The 33-year-old has 32g/9a in 60 regular-season appearances. A two-time MLS All-Star, Benteke's 17 goals in 2024 have him tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango.

"Christian is one of the most dominant forwards this league has ever seen, but what people don’t see is how hard he works on a daily basis to be at his best," said head coach Troy Lesesne.

"That mentality permeates across the team and he leads by example both on and off the field. We are delighted to have Christian’s presence on the field and his leadership at the club next season, and I look forward to continuing to coach and learn from Christian in 2025."

Late playoff push

With 3g/2a in his last two league games, Benteke is hitting peak form as the Black-and-Red pursue their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2019.

Two points off the Eastern Conference's ninth and final postseason spot, they visit Toronto FC on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET - Apple TV - Free).

