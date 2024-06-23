Chile vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi and Argentina await their second Group A game at Copa América 2024, which arrives Tuesday evening against Conmebol rival Chile.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Argentina began their Copa América title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada, while Chile opened their tournament with a 0-0 draw vs. Peru. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.

Chile last qualified for a FIFA World Cup in 2014 and are outside the 2026 picture, sitting eighth in the Conmebol standings.

La Roja, who won the US-based Copa América Centenario in 2016, still lean on veteran faces. That group includes goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, defender Mauricio Isla and forwards Alexis Sánchez and Eduardo Vargas.

One of five Copa America teams without an MLS player, Chile settled for a 0-0 draw with Peru on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As is often the case, Messi was Argentina's difference-maker in their 2-0 opening win over Canada. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner set up second-half goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, souring a six-save night from Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

After Thursday's victory at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Messi holds two Copa América individual records: most appearances (35) and most assists (18). He is tied for the seventh-most goals (13) at South America's prestigious tournament.