Chicharito: LA Galaxy's struggles aren't because of talent

“I don’t want to throw the house out of the window like we say in Mexico, that we’re terrible, that we’re the worst team. No, no,” the 34-year-old said at training Wednesday. “We need to put things in perspective. We’re still in playoffs. Imagine if we improve at those things you mention, it’s going to be very difficult to stop us. That’s the key of every league, to improve in your weaknesses and to maintain your fortress and your qualities.”

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer is concerned, of course, but he points out they’d still make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs if the competition started today instead of in mid-October.

The star forward and club captain is back in training after missing LA’s last two games due to health and safety protocols, in which their losing streak reached three games and they dropped to the seventh in the Western Conference standings.

LA, underperforming their expected goals total by eight goals (second-worst in MLS), have found success when deploying Chicharito and Dejan Joveljic up top together as forwards. Their wingers have struggled production-wise, and the hope is Mark Delgado’s return from a mini-absence and the arrival of summertime signing Gaston Brugman will strengthen the midfield.

All the while, Chicharito pointed to “accountability” as a word that can halt this tough stretch.

“This is a competition, man,” Chicharito said. “We need to learn how to – when they’re outside of the field we’re all comrades, we’re all teammates, we’re all friends, we love each other. But we’re in the pitch, I depend on you, you depend on me and we’re playing against someone [where] I want to win. We all want the same objectives and we need to be prepared for that.”

Chicharito also desires more consistency in performances, contrasting their strong start to the 2022 campaign with lows that have defined their emergence from the June international break.