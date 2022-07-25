LA Galaxy super-sub striker Dejan Joveljic: "I am the future"

Dejan Joveljic can't stop scoring, which means questions continue about whether the U22 Initiative signing should be a starter for the LA Galaxy .

“I mean, nothing special,” Joveljic said when asked about his sharpness, especially late in matches. “Most of the time I play in the last 15 minutes, so [laughs].”

He came off the bench again, replacing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in the 75th minute before clinically finishing off a “perfect” feed from Victor Vazquez for his league-best sixth goal scored as a substitute.

Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Serbian forward netted his team-leading ninth goal of the 2022 season, a stoppage-time strike that helped the Galaxy secure a 2-0 win over Atlanta United .

While Chicharito has earned the start in head coach Greg Vanney’s preferred single-striker formation (4-2-3-1), Joveljic has often served as a super-sub.

The Mexican superstar might be the face of the Galaxy now, but Joveljic sees his role changing going forward.

“I am the future of Galaxy,” Joveljic told FS1 broadcasters Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas on the field after the match. “I have to say that I’m happy. I mean, I have to do my job even if I play 15 minutes, five minutes, 90 minutes. My job is to score and I show it again.”

Joveljic has started five matches and has come off the bench 14 times this season. By contrast, the 34-year-old Chicharito has seven goals in 19 appearances (18 starts).