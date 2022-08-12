Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, Colorado's Diego Rubio fined after Week 24

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines after Week 24 of the 2022 MLS season.
Pineda fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 74th minute of Chicago’s match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, August 6.
Pineda has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Rubio fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 64th minute of Colorado’s match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 6.
Rubio has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.