Disciplinary Committee Decision

Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, Colorado's Diego Rubio fined after Week 24

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines after Week 24 of the 2022 MLS season.

Pineda fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 74th minute of Chicago’s match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, August 6.

Pineda has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Rubio fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 64th minute of Colorado’s match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 6.

Rubio has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
San Jose Earthquakes' Marcos Lopez suspended additional match for aggressive behavior
Kelyn Rowe, Christian Fuchs fined after Week 22 red cards
More News
More News
Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, Colorado's Diego Rubio fined after Week 24
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, Colorado's Diego Rubio fined after Week 24
Seattle Sounders: Garth Lagerwey on transfer plans, Luiz Suarez links, MLS Cup outlook

Seattle Sounders: Garth Lagerwey on transfer plans, Luiz Suarez links, MLS Cup outlook
DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike out for season

DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike out for season
Charlotte FC defender Guzmán Corujo done for season with ACL injury

Charlotte FC defender Guzmán Corujo done for season with ACL injury
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 22
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 22
Bale, Benteke & more: Biggest incoming signings of the Secondary Transfer Window

Bale, Benteke & more: Biggest incoming signings of the Secondary Transfer Window
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Week 25 of MLS action! | Headlines
1:24

Top storylines heading into Week 25 of MLS action! | Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 10, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 10, 2022
GOAL: Kevin Álvarez, Liga MX All-Stars - 85th minute
0:40

GOAL: Kevin Álvarez, Liga MX All-Stars - 85th minute
WATCH: Raul Ruidiaz doubles lead for MLS All-Stars!
0:40

WATCH: Raul Ruidiaz doubles lead for MLS All-Stars!
More Video