Chicago Fire reward Brian Gutiérrez with U22 Initiative deal

“We take pride in rewarding our homegrown players for their contributions to the club and this new contract recognizes the value Guti brings to the organization both on and off the field. We look forward to seeing his continued development in the coming years.”

“It has been exciting to watch Guti grow over the past four seasons with the Chicago Fire and become a very important player for the club,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

The US youth international’s new deal runs through the 2028 MLS season, rewarding his rise since turning pro in March 2020.

Chicago Fire FC have signed homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to a long-term contract extension that makes him a U22 Initiative player, the club announced Tuesday.

Gutiérrez has leveled up the past two seasons, tallying four goals and 16 assists in 65 matches for Chicago. Named the club’s MVP in 2023, Gutiérrez was named No. 5 overall in this year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to know that the club believes in me as a player and as a person,” said Gutiérrez, the Fire’s third U22 player alongside midfielder Federico Navarro and forward Georgios Koutsias.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on that confidence and improve on the field, to always do my best for this club, for the fans and for this city.”

The 20-year-old's contract extension has become a common mechanism for MLS clubs with young stars, recognizing their growth and positioning for a potential outbound transfer. San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell is one such example.

Gutiérrez is Chicago's latest homegrown standout, joined by goalkeepers Gaga Slonina and Chris Brady. Last winter, Slonina formally joined Premier League side Chelsea FC for a reported $10 million plus add-ons.