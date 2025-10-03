Chicago Fire FC midfielder André Franco suffers season-ending injury

Chicago Fire FC midfielder André Franco will miss the rest of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a torn ACL, the club confirmed Thursday.

The 25-year-old injured his knee in Chicago's 5-3 win midweek at Inter Miami CF, which booked their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the first time since 2017.

Franco joined the Fire on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto during the summer transfer window. He tallied four assists in six games.