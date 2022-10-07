Chicago Fire open DP spot with new deal for midfielder Gastón Giménez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have opened a Designated Player slot on their roster by signing midfielder Gastón Giménez to a new contract, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old’s new deal begins in January 2023 and he’ll remain under contract with the Fire through the 2025 MLS season. Additionally, the Paraguay international received his U.S. Green Card earlier this year and will not occupy an international roster slot.