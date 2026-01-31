Chicago Fire hold "high aspirations" after snapping playoff drought

Chicago Fire FC exceeded expectations in 2025 – their first season under director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"We want to continue to improve throughout the year. We want to compete to win every single game. It's pretty straightforward. If we can do those two things, we'll be in a good spot."

"I think that's exactly it – it's how do we improve on everything from last year and start to be in the conversation of a consistent playoff team?" Berhalter told reporters at Friday's club media day. "For us, we have high aspirations, and year two is no different.

"And then when the new guys come in, it's not that many, but when they come in, they seem to pick right up to speed. Whereas last year it was starting from scratch, basically."

"We've seen the continuity in the squad, the players that were here last year, and staff that was here – you can see there's comfort, familiarity with working together," Berhalter said.

Striker Hugo Cuypers , All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel and Ivorian standout Jonathan Bamba are all returning after combining for 37g/28a last year.

The catalyst for the turnaround was a high-powered attack that scored 68 goals, the second-highest total in MLS behind only eventual champions Inter Miami CF .

After finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table in 2024, Chicago were eighth last season (53 points) and made their first postseason appearance since 2017.

Berhalter cited team defense as a desired area of improvement in 2026 after Chicago conceded 60 goals last season.

They'll also have to replace the production of homegrown standout Brian Gutiérrez, who was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara in December.

"I think we needed some maturity in the team; we wanted to bring players in that could add to that experience level," said Berhalter. "We wanted some high-potential players, and we wanted players who can help the squad immediately.

"We knew we were going to have to get better defensively, so players who could help us improve defensively. And then when we lost Guti, we lost 10 goals, so it's how do you replace that 10-goal production?"

Chicago get their first chance to make good on their heightened expectations on Feb. 21, when they open their 2026 season at Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).