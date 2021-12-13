Chicago Fire FC transfer Ignacio Aliseda to FC Lugano, open DP spot

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred forward Ignacio Aliseda to FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League, the club announced Monday. His new deal runs through June 2025, per a source.

The move gives Chicago a second open Designated Player spot, with Aliseda officially joining the European side once their transfer window opens on Jan. 1, 2022. This sends Alisdea to a partner club, with owner and chairman Joe Mansueto purchasing the Swiss side in August 2021.

“After many discussions with Ignacio, we were all in agreement that this was the right time for a new challenge,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “This move allows Ignacio to continue his development in a competitive European league, while providing us with more roster flexibility going into the 2022 MLS season.

“On behalf of the Fire, I’d like to thank Ignacio for his contributions over the last two seasons. We wish him all the best as he begins this exciting new chapter with our partner club, FC Lugano.”

Across the last two MLS seasons, Aliseda recorded five goals and three assists in 43 appearances (32 starts). He can play out wide and centrally, plus was named MLS Player of the Week during Week 11 (2021 season) after a breakout performance against Atlanta United.

Aliseda joined Chicago in February 2020 as a Young Designated Player, having developed at Argentine Primera Division side Defensa y Justicia. He’s earned two caps with Argentina’s U-23 national team.