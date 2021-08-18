Chicago Fire FC owner purchases Swiss Super League club

“We now have a partner club where, when permitted, players can move between clubs – from Chicago to Lugano and vice versa,” Mansueto said in a statement. “The clubs will support one another and share best practices. We want to bring joy to the fans of Lugano and continue to grow the club. I’d like to thank our sporting director Georg Heitz for his hard work and vision to acquire FC Lugano. We are fully committed to investing in both of our teams and we’re extremely excited about the future.”