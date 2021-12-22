Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown forward Victor Bezerra

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed forward Victor Bezerra to a homegrown contract, the club announced Wednesday. The deal runs through 2024 and contains a club option for 2025.

It's the latest in a slew of homegrown signings for the Fire, who have now inked nine academy products to first-team contracts since January 2020. Chicago carry 11 homegrowns on their roster overall.

"I want to thank all my friends, family and coaches, but especially the Chicago Fire,” Bezerra, 21, said in Wednesday's release. “Every day that I wear this crest, I’ll be working my hardest to make sure that all of the trust that the coaches put in me is rewarded. Growing up here and representing this club means the world to me and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Bezerra starred during his Fire Academy days before embarking on a collegiate career at Indiana University, where he was a three-year standout, scoring 28 goals across all competitions for the Hoosiers.

After his sophomore year, Bezerra was the runner-up for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to college soccer's most outstanding player. He was consistently among the Big Ten's top attackers.

“We are very happy that Victor has decided to return to Chicago to begin his professional career with his hometown club,” said Chicago technical director Sebastian Pelzer. “Victor has not only proven himself as a goal-scorer and chance-creator at every level in which he has played, but he has also been disciplined in his pursuit of becoming a professional soccer player.

"After laying a solid foundation in our Academy, the coaches at Indiana University have been instrumental in helping him continue to develop as a person and as a player, and we look forward to working with him to help him reach his potential.”

