Atlanta United re-sign defender Ronald Hernández

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Atlanta United have re-signed veteran defender Ronald Hernández through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Venezuela international has made 87 all-competition appearances for the Five Stripes since joining from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2021, tallying 3g/2a during that span.

He featured 21 times for Atlanta last season, adding 1g/1a.

At the international level, Hernández has 36 caps for Venezuela, most recently featuring for La Vinotinto in November 2025.