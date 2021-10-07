Chicago Fire FC named finalist for Annual Citizen Awards for work in community

Chicago Fire FC, in the midst of a week of celebrations for its new crest launch, has something else to celebrate. The club has been named a finalist for the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards, which are given through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
According to a release from the club, the Citizen Awards program is "a long-standing program that honors businesses for the impact they make in communities around the world."
For its work through the Chicago Fire Foundation, the club was nominated in the category of Best Commitment to Education Program, marking the second time in 22 years that a sports team has been named a finalist in the category, and the second consecutive nomination for the Chicago Fire Foundation.
“It is truly an honor to once again be named as a finalist among such an exceptional list of organizations that are dedicated to making a change in their communities,” said Chicago Fire Foundation Executive Director Jessica Yavitz as part of the club's release. “The Chicago Fire Football Club and the Foundation have always had a focus on the issues facing the city of Chicago and that begins at the youth level through education and sports. We are committed to using our platform in support of Chicagoans throughout the city via our P.L.A.Y.S. Program.”
Those looking to cheer the Fire on can do so by registering for the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves right on November 17 and 18 — just days before the start of the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs start.