Chicago Fire FC legend CJ Brown joins Ezra Hendrickson's coaching staff

“C.J. is a very good coach with an extensive amount of MLS experience,” Hendrickson said in a release. “He will be a great addition to the coaching staff and will play a key role in the development of our young players.”

During his 13-year playing career, all with Chicago, Brown became the club's leader in appearances (372), starts (364) and minutes played (32,538). He’s also one of three players in club history to be a part of all six of the Fire’s domestic championships.

Chicago Fire FC all-time great C.J. Brown is back with the club, joining head coach Ezra Hendrickson’s staff as an assistant coach.

Brown has spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach in MLS, working with Real Salt Lake (2011-13), Chicago (2014), New York City FC (2015), Orlando City SC (2016-18) and the New York Red Bulls (2018-20). He served as an assistant coach for the Under-23 United States men’s national team at the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Before this shift, Brown spent the 2021 season as the technical director and head coach of Chicago House AC in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

“I am truly honored to be back with Chicago Fire and a part of Ezra Hendrickson’s coaching staff,” Brown said. “I am excited for Ezra. I know he has been working hard for this moment in his career. I am grateful to be a part of this journey with Ezra and the team. I will do all that I can to live out the tradition, honor, and passion of this club.”

The 46-year-old joins Hendrickson’s coaching staff alongside goalkeeper coach Adin Brown and assistant coaches Junior Gonzalez and Frank Klopas. Last week, Gonzalez was announced after working alongside Hendrickson at the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC 2.