Chicago Fire FC exercise contract buyout on Arnaud Souquet

Chicago Fire FC have waived and exercised a contract buyout on defender Arnaud Souquet, the club announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old French right back will no longer occupy a senior roster spot, and his wages will not count against the club’s 2025 salary budget.

Souquet spent the past two seasons with Chicago upon arriving from Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC. He produced 2g/4a in 59 matches across all competitions.

Earlier this winter, Chicago acquired right back Leonardo Barroso from Sporting CP. The Portugal youth international occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.