Chicago Fire FC exercise contract buyout on Arnaud Souquet

Chicago Fire FC have waived and exercised a contract buyout on defender Arnaud Souquet, the club announced Thursday.
The 33-year-old French right back will no longer occupy a senior roster spot, and his wages will not count against the club’s 2025 salary budget.
Souquet spent the past two seasons with Chicago upon arriving from Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC. He produced 2g/4a in 59 matches across all competitions.
Earlier this winter, Chicago acquired right back Leonardo Barroso from Sporting CP. The Portugal youth international occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Chicago are entering their first season under Gregg Berhalter, who previously led the Columbus Crew and US men’s national team. Their 2025 opener is Feb. 22 at Columbus (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
