Chicago Fire FC coach Raphael Wicky to miss club's next 2 games due to family health matter

Chicago Fire FC head coach Raphael Wicky will be absent from the club's next two games — at Nashville SC on Saturday and vs. D.C. United on Wednesday — due to a health matter concerning a close family member, the club announced Saturday.
The club released the following statement.
Head coach Raphael Wicky will not be in attendance tonight or at Wednesday’s game versus D.C. United. He has traveled to Switzerland due to a health matter concerning a close family member. Assistant coach Frank Klopas will lead the team for the next two matches. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rapha and his family