Chicago Fire acquire winger Maren Haile-Selassie from Switzerland's FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Chicago Fire FC have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The deal includes a purchase option and the 23-year-old Switzerland native will occupy an international spot on the Fire’s roster.

Both Chicago and Lugano are owned by Joe Mansueto, leading to player movement between the clubs. In the past year, winger Ignacio Aliseda and defender Jhon Espinoza both moved from MLS to the Swiss Super League side.

“We are pleased to welcome Maren to the Fire and look forward to integrating him into the group,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.