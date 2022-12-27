Chicago Fire acquire winger Maren Haile-Selassie from Switzerland's FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Chicago Fire FC have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
The deal includes a purchase option and the 23-year-old Switzerland native will occupy an international spot on the Fire’s roster.
Both Chicago and Lugano are owned by Joe Mansueto, leading to player movement between the clubs. In the past year, winger Ignacio Aliseda and defender Jhon Espinoza both moved from MLS to the Swiss Super League side.
“We are pleased to welcome Maren to the Fire and look forward to integrating him into the group,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.
“We have watched his development during the past year at FC Lugano and believe that he will be a great fit in Chicago and provide us pace on the wings, which is a priority for us this offseason.”
Haile-Selassie has seven goals and five assists in 40 overall games for Lugano, memorably scoring in their 2022 Swiss Cup Final victory over St. Gallen. The former Swiss youth international originally joined Lugano in December 2021 from Neuchâtel Xamax, plus came through the academy at FC Zürich.
Haile-Selassie joins a Chicago winger corps that’s highlighted by Chris Mueller and Jairo Torres, the latter of whom is a Designated Player alongside Xherdan Shaqiri. Chicago are pursuing a DP striker this offseason as well.
The Fire are entering their second season under head coach Ezra Hendrickson. They’re seeking the club’s first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.
